IPG Photonics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,399 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,425% compared to the average volume of 95 put options.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 284,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,743,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $39.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.69. 1,516,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.35. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

