Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ipsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

IPSEY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. 378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

