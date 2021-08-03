IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IQE plc (LON:IQE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 48.70 ($0.64). IQE shares last traded at GBX 47.85 ($0.63), with a volume of 1,294,526 shares changing hands.

IQE has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on IQE from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.25. The firm has a market cap of £383.43 million and a P/E ratio of -119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

