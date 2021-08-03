IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.060-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.

IQV opened at $247.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

