Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 55.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

