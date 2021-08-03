iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Family Firm Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,578,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,348. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.30.

