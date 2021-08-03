iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,957,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,578,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 57,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 96,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 31,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,348. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.30.

