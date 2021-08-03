iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHY remained flat at $$86.31 on Tuesday. 77,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,114. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.