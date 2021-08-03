iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust trimmed its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,048 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.89. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,261. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

