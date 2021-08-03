iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Lifted by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $118.14. 408,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,309,908. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.