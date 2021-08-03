iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,725.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 148.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIA stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

