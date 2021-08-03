iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 104,310 shares.The stock last traded at $62.90 and had previously closed at $62.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

