iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.22

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 75115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 98.1% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 329.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

