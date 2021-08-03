iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Corbenic Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 12.8% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $48,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. 31,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.