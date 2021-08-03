iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,357 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 12.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $22,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,026,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,994. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75.

