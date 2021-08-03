iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,961,000 after buying an additional 199,928 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,664,030 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.