iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.91. 8,664,030 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

