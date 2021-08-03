iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,746 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 13.8% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $122,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,664,030 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80.

