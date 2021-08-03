iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s Largest Position

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 15.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.22% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $26,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSG. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.40. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.94 and a 12-month high of $105.86.

