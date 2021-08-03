iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 669,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.86. 513,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,886. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $74.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

