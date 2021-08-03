iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 624.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,016,000 after acquiring an additional 43,085 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,547,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,830,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 221,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $116.60. The stock had a trading volume of 76,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,551. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $119.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.38.

