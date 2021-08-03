iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 11.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $73,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.62. 73,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842,551. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $119.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

