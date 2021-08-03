iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 180,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,129,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,216,000.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. 359,100 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34.

