iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Santori & Peters Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 7.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,192 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

