iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,405,000 after buying an additional 145,233 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,044,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 818,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,623,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $137.14. The company had a trading volume of 940,786 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.61.

