iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Boosted by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. 327,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

