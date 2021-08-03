iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,633 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $34,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 130,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 55,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 35,348 shares during the period.

FLOT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. 327,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

