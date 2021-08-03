iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) Trading 0% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH)’s stock price traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.88. 5,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 14,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.