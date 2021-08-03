iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Pacific Asset Management LLC

Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,718 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 23.1% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,582,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $132,173,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.45. 703,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,334,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.56 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.