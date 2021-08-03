iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,572,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 874,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 324,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 242,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 121,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,112. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.