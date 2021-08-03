iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Reduced by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.80. 4,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,556. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

