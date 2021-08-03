iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.38. 1,206,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,121,604. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

