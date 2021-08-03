iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Position Boosted by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of SDG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.50. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,460. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.21. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $73.55 and a twelve month high of $100.27.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

