iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 944.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.34% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWM. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 152,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,114,000 after purchasing an additional 590,356 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWM stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

