iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Wealth CMT’s 5th Largest Position

Wealth CMT reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 8.8% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealth CMT owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,265,000 after purchasing an additional 352,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.61. 33,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,553. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.