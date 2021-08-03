iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Wealth CMT’s Largest Position

Wealth CMT lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 44.9% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth CMT owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $69,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $163,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,817,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $248.67. The company had a trading volume of 38,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,803. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $249.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

