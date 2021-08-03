iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

IWB traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,803. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.58. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $249.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

