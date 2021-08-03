iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 8.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.16. 201,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,722. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.