iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is BNC Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,521,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of IWM stock remained flat at $$219.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,151,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

