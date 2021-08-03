iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000.

IWM stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.15. The company had a trading volume of 765,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,151,164. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

