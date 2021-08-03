iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,042 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 8.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $61,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after acquiring an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $69,294,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.98. 185,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,348. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

