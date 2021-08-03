iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 6.6% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.42. 5,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.17. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $186.62 and a twelve month high of $262.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

