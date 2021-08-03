iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Trimmed by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,549,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,502 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 10.52% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,646,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.29. 22,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.44 and a one year high of $115.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

