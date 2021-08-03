iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Increased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 3.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 116,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. 309,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,063,559. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

