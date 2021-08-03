iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.12% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $78,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,126. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

