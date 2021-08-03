iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 165,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,397,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.07. The stock had a trading volume of 129,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,126. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.