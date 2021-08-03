iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.76. 88,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,126. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

