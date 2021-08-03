iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 25.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

IVV stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.66. 307,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,661. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $443.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

