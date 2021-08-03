iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.56. 462,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.