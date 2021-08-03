iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,323 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $224,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $442.41. 360,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,661. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.